Jail for 'cowardly' robber who picked on elderly woman after cash withdrawal

A robber who targeted an elderly woman as she went to withdraw cash has been jailed for more than five years.

Adam Barratt, 42, attacked the woman, aged in her late 70s, as she left a Barclays Bank in Peterborough in the afternoon of Thursday, July 14 last year.

An accomplice had been watching customers withdrawing money from the ATM in High Street, Fletton, and Barratt was sitting on some planters waiting for the victim to return to her husband’s car.

When she left the bank, Barratt let her walk past before lunging at her from behind.

He grabbed her handbag and pushed her to the ground, causing a head injury and injuries to her arm.

The victim’s husband tried to stop the attack but Barratt ran into him, knocking him to the floor.

Barratt ran off but was detained a short time afterwards by passers-by who flagged down officers.

On Friday, at Cambridge Crown Court, Barratt, of no fixed address, was jailed for five years and four months, having pleaded guilty to robbery and actual bodily harm.

DC Matt Reed said: “Barratt shamefully targeted the elderly woman in what was a cowardly and vicious attack so I am pleased he has now faced justice.

“He is a prolific offender who preyed on the elderly and vulnerable.”

