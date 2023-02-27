Three men arrested after a pack of hounds killed a fox on family's patio have been released on bail.

The hunt was captured on CCTV cameras in the back garden of a home in Hingham, Norfolk, on Monday 20 February.

Footage shows the dogs entering the grounds of a private property and killing the fox.

Officers arrested two men aged in their 20s from the Swaffham area on suspicion of hunting wild mammals with dogs, criminal damage and having a dog dangerously out of control.

A man aged in his 60s from the Beccles area was also arrested on suspicion of hunting a wild mammal with dogs and having a dog dangerously out of control.

They were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or email OperationRandall@norfolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

