A body found during a police search is thought to be that of a mother-of-three who has not been seen since before Christmas.

Sarah Albone was only reported missing a week ago, on 21 February, but family members told police it had been weeks since they had last had contact.

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a body was found a property in Winston Crescent in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, on Saturday. He remains in custody.

Police said formal identification of the body had not yet taken place but they were in touch with and supporting Ms Albone's family.

The force said it had decided to release a photograph of the 39-year-old "in the hope it may piece together her last known movements".

Forensic officers have been at the scene since the discovery. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Det Ch Insp Iain Moor, of Bedfordshire Police, said: "We have a dedicated team of detectives working hard to establish the facts around this case and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has seen Sarah over the past few months to establish exactly what happened to her."

He urged the community in Biggleswade not to speculate or share rumours about what had happened to Ms Albone, particularly on social media.

