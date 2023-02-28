The terrifying moment an armed robber holds an eight-inch knife to the throat of a shopkeeper during a raid has been captured on CCTV.

Two masked men burst into the store in Colchester, with one grabbing the owner in a headlock before the other rifled through the till.

The pair, who were both armed with knives, then fled the shop with about £500 of tobacco and £100 in cash.

The shopkeeper escaped with only a small cut in the robbery, which happened in Canterbury Road at about 7.15pm on Monday, 20 February.

Police were called but despite searching the area could not find the two men.

The knife-wielding robbers stole cash and tobacco from St George's Stores in Colchester. Credit: St George's Stores

Officers have now issued descriptions of the two robbers.

The first man is white and was wearing a grey hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers. He also had a dark puffer jacket on.

The second man is white and had a beard. He was wearing a dark jacket and navy jogging bottoms.

Police said they were examining CCTV images from the shop and nearby areas, and identifying forensic evidence.

They have asked for anyone with information, dash cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage of the area, as well as any witnesses, to contact them.

CCTV captured the knife-wielding robbers arriving at St George's Stores in Colchester. Credit: St George's Stores

