Police have warned the public not to approach a man who is wanted after two officers were assaulted.

Detectives in Essex have released this image of Bledar Lleshi following the attack in Maldon, Essex, on Friday evening.

It happened at Fitches Crescent and left one officer with an injured armed and face.

Officers have anyone who knows the whereabouts of Lleshi, who is linked to the Maldon area, to contact them immediately but not to approach him.

