A teenager who stabbed an A-level student to death as he tried to flee a brawl has been sentenced to 11 years in custody.

Health studies students at Milton Keynes College ran out to try to revive 16-year-old Ahmednur Nuur after he was knifed in the back during the fight in February last year.

He had been stabbed by Justice Will-Mamah, who is now 19 and was studying at nearby St Paul's Catholic School.

The fight had broken out between a group of youths - including Ahmednur and a friend from Walton High School - at lunchtime on 11 February.

Will-Mamah did not know his victim but Luton Crown Court heard that, after being put to the ground, he had returned to the scene with a knife he had taken from another boy.

He was struck on the forehead with a piece of concrete and was recorded on a resident’s CCTV going after the group.Ahmednur, the son of Somalian refugees, did not throw the concrete and was running away when he was stabbed in the left side of his back. He was not able to travel far and collapsed, said prosecutor Jane Osborne KC.

Following a trial last autumn, Will-Mamah, of Coniston Way, Bletchley, was found guilty of manslaughter by a majority verdict and unanimously found guilty of possessing a knife.Sentencing him to 11 years in a young offenders' institute, Judge Lynn Tayton KC told Will-Mamah: "Ahmednur Nuur’s family came to the United Kingdom to escape violence in Somalia and find a safe place to live."There is now a gap in the lives for the whole family. They are emotionally scarred by what you did."No sentence I can impose can assuage their suffering. I am acutely aware they must live with the lost of Ahemdnur for the rest of their lives. His death has been devastating for his family."

Lewis Power KC, who represented Will-Mamah, said: "This is a tragic and sad case. We may never know the motive. No-one said why they were there."Mr Power said Will-Mamah was "genuinely remorseful and contrite".

The stabbing took place outside Milton Keynes College. Credit: ITV News Anglia

During the trial, the jury heard the defendant had been the only person there with a weapon.

The fight had taken place in clear sight of classrooms at the college and a number of students had tried to help the victim.One girl described Ahmednur as the “weakest link” as the group ran off when they were threatened with a knife. She said he was the only member of the group whose face was not covered.Another student said she had picked up her phone and rang 999 for the police and an ambulance.The student said she ran outside to help and handed her phone to another person to relay messages to the ambulance control room. She said: "His eyes were open, but he was not responsive and not breathing."She said she asked for a defibrillator and delivered CPR until a police officer arrived."A police officer applied a bandage, which was very quickly soaked in blood. The paramedics then arrived," she said.Paramedics were called, but Ahemednur died shortly afterwards.

The stab wound had entered his back, travelled through his lung and entered his heart. A post mortem examination found he had died from a loss of blood. His sister described him as an “innocent, good natured child whose happiness and laughter were beyond infectious”.

