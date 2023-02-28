A Volkswagen driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a cyclist was killed.

The victim, a man in his 30s, died at the scene in Norwich following the collision on the A140 on Monday.

Police were called to the northbound carriageway of Farrow Road around 6.48pm and a number of roads were closed while emergency service attended the scene.

The driver of a white VW Golf, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested and taken for questioning. He remains in police custody.

