Play Brightcove video

Scenes of crime officers are continuing to scour a property where a body, thought to be that of a mother-of-three, was discovered.

Blue forensic tents have been set up in the back garden of the mid-terrace house in Winston Crescent in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire.

A body was found in the house on Saturday and although formal identification has not yet taken place, it is believed to be Sarah Albone, who has not been seen since before Christmas.

She was only reported missing a week ago, on 21 February, but family members told police it had been weeks since they had last had contact.

Police have released a picture of Sarah Albone in the hope it will prompt witnesses. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

The force said it had decided to release a photograph of the 39-year-old "in the hope it may piece together her last known movements".

A man in his 30s has been arrested by police and remains in custody.

On Wednesday, search teams were at the house and police search dogs were seen in the area.

Three forensics vans were parked up outside, along with marked police vehicles to the front and rear of the property.

Flowers had been left at the front door by well-wishers.

Forensic tents cover the rear of the property in Biggleswade Credit: ITV News Anglia

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know