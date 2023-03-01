Police officers are appealing for the public's help to find a man wanted over a sexual assault.

Andrew Ucheckwo, also known as Andrew Ochekwo and David Okorocha, aged 51, is wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in Milton Keynes in June 2019.

He is 5ft 7ins tall, of heavy build, has a small scar to the left eyebrow and is believed to be living in the Milton Keynes area, said Thames Valley Police.

Det Con Rob Buchanan, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Inquiries have been ongoing to locate Andrew Ucheckwo but we are now appealing for the public’s help."

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him but to call 999 instead.

Anyone who has seen him previously should call 101, using reference number 43190173124.

Reports can also be made through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or on its website.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...