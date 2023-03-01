Tributes have been paid to a "happy-go-lucky" father-of-twins who died in a cycling crash involving three cars.

Police were called just before 10pm on 13 October, following reports of a collision on Vernon Street in Ipswich.

A blue Audi, a Red Skoda and a grey Volkswagen and a bicycle were all involved in the crash.

The cyclist died at the scene. He has now been identified by police as Benjamin Wright, 35, a father to twin children, a 13-year-old daughter and son.

The driver of the Audi fled the scene.

Later that evening, a 27-year-old man was arrested in the Shotley area on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

A 25-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and obstructing a police officer.

Both men have released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

In tribute, Mr Wright’s sister Natasha said: "I haven't just lost my brother, I've also lost my twin, my best friend and my soul mate all in one.

"It's absolutely broken me. Ben adored his children. He had a heart of gold which would touch anyone's soul.

"Ben had been through so much in his short-lived life, yet he was still a happy-go-lucky kinda lad. He had a lot of time and love for the people closest to him.

“Ben had the most infectious laugh and he had the cheekiest side grin/smile which always put a smile on my face.

“I know Ben will be watching over his family and protecting them in the afterlife, just as he did when he was here. God bless your soul Ben and until we meet again, sleep tight my darling angel."

