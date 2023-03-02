A family has paid tribute to a keen motorcyclist and banger racer who died when his bike crashed.

Ashley Tompkins, 38, died after his motorbike was in collision with a car in Milton Keynes in October 2022.

The crash happened on Bullington End in Castlethorpe and an inquest into Mr Tompkins' death concluded on 13 February.

His family said: “Ashley was a great son to Caroline and Leigh, supportive brother to Jo, Liam and Matt, and an amazing father to his two young children.

“Ashley was always doing something; he was a keen banger racer, being part of ‘Team Asbo’."

They said Mr Tompkins loved his cars and motorbikes and would spend hours cleaning them.

“We speak about Ashley every day. We will never forget what a good person he was," they said.

"He’s left a huge hole in our lives that will never be replaced.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…