Police want help to find an elderly driver who is thought to have got lost in his car after setting out from Suffolk for Oxfordshire.

George Houghton, 85, left his home in Trimley St Martin near Ipswich, at around 7.30am on Wednesday.

Suffolk Police said he was heading for Wantage near Oxford in his gold Renault Scenic.

But Mr Houghton is thought to have been involved in a collision near Junction 3 of the M4 in the Hounslow area of west London later that afternoon, during which the front of his vehicle was damaged.

It is believed he then drove west out of London towards Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, before coming back into London along Uxbridge Road, reaching Ealing at approximately 6pm.

Police say his route from Trimley to Oxfordshire was originally due to have been via the A14, A11, M11, M25, and M40.

Mr Houghton is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, and with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing sports trousers, a fleece top and waterproof jacket.

Police said: "Officers are extremely concerned for George’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101."

