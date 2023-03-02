The east is to get two new special schools as part of a government drive to provide thousands more places for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

The Department for Education has published its long-awaited improvement plan to provide high-quality, early support to children with special educational needs and disabilities across England, in a bid to end the current postcode lottery.

But campaigners and leaders in the education sector warned that the government’s plan “falls short” of the urgent reforms needed to address the “crisis” in support for children with SEND and their families.

It comes as ITV Anglia has launched a series of special reports highlight failings in the system revealed in an exclusive survey.

New special free schools in Suffolk and Bedfordshire will be among 33 to be built providing thousands of extra specialist places for children with SEND.

Adam Daw, Head of Highfield Academy in Ely, said the sentiment sounded positive but he was worried there would still not be enough special school places to meet demand.

ITV Anglia spent a day at Mr Daw's school to see how staff and pupils are coping with the crisis in SEND provision.

Mr Daw said: "Dozens of new schools by 2025 is a good start - but that clearly won't make an impact immediately.

"In a nutshell – these all sound like incredible changes but these are firefighting responses rather than the basic systemic changes that are needed around funding.

"Genuinely fix the funding and you fix 90% of the problem in both mainstream and special."

The DfE said £30m would also go towards developing innovative approaches for short breaks for children, young people and their families, providing respite for families of children with complex needs.

The programme funds local areas to test new services including play, sports, arts and independent living activities, allowing parents time to themselves.

It comes after parents of disabled children have reportedly given up their jobs due to a lack of support.

The DfE has said it would make sure the process for assessing children’s needs through Education Health and Care Plans (ECHPs), which help pupils to access support in school, is digital-first, quicker and simpler wherever possible.

There will also be new guides for professionals to help them provide the right support to children – and these will set out how to make adjustments to classrooms to help a child remain in mainstream education.

In March last year, the DfE published proposals for reforming Send and alternative provision in England as part of a green paper consultation.

The consultation, which was launched nearly a year ago, received around 6,000 responses – including from parents and carers of children with SEND.

In response to the consultation, the DfE has said it will expand training for thousands of staff, including early years Send coordinators and educational psychologists, so children can get the help that they need earlier.

An apprenticeship for teachers of sensory impairments will also be developed by The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education.

New national Send and AP standards will set out what support will be provided to families and who will provide and pay for it, the DfE said.

Claire Coutinho, minister for children, families and wellbeing, said: “Parents know that their children only get one shot at education and this can have an enormous impact on their child’s ability to get on with life.“

"Yet for some parents of children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, getting their child that superb education that everyone deserves can feel like a full-time job.

"The Improvement Plan that we are publishing today sets out systemic reforms to standards, teacher training and access to specialists as well as thousands of new places at specialist schools so that every child gets the help they need.”

The Children’s Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza said: “Children with SEND and their families have, for too long, felt penalised by a system that doesn’t support their needs.

“I am particularly pleased to see this plan’s focus on early help, which will prevent families from reaching breaking point, and the increase in specialist school places so that many more children are able to attend a great school, every day.“

Margaret Mulholland, SEND and inclusion specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders, said the current system was "badly broken and critically underfunded".

She added: “We are yet to see anything to suggest the government understands the gravity of the situation and the urgency with which they need to act.”

Jo Hutchinson, director for SEND and additional needs at the Education Policy Institute said the plans included important improvements but fell short of being transformational.

She added: “The government must set out a detailed assessment of how many additional special school places are required, of what kinds and where, and how its pipeline of new special schools will meet that need.

“The focus on early help and mainstream inclusion in the national standards is welcome, but we await sight of the draft standards in order to assess these.”

