A man who stashed 150 wraps of class A drugs in his bottom to hide them from the police has been jailed.

Officers found Micah Strachan in the home of a drug user in Dundee Close, Cambridge last September.

After refusing to open the door, police forced entry and found the 21-year-old with £1,990 in cash and a mobile phone.

He was arrested and taken to Parkside Police Station where a search revealed he had hidden 150 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in his bottom.

Strachan, of Ealing, London, was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Det Con James Collinwood said: “This case demonstrates the reality of drug dealing in Cambridge.

"It is not a glamorous way of life and often sees dealers putting their own health at risk to sell their product, not to mention the health of their vulnerable users.

“There is nowhere to hide in the county for drug dealers and those who seek to exploit the vulnerabilities of others.”

