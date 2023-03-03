The family of a grandmother who died in a road crash on her 83rd birthday have said she was the heart of their family.

Jennifer Anne Tillett died on the A12 at Chelmsford in a crash between three vehicles on the evening of her birthday.

She was a passenger in a blue Vauxhall Zafira which collided with a white Toyota Hiace van and a gold Ford Eco-Sport on January 3.

Essex Police said they were called to the A12 London-bound carriageway between junction 17 and 18 just after 8pm that night.

Mrs Tillett, who was known as Anne, died in hospital just over three weeks later on January 25.

Her family described her as “extremely kind, incredibly generous and really thoughtful”.

They said Mrs Tillett, who was born Jennifer Alston in Bicknacre in 1940, was known for her great sense of humour and her family and friends would remember her as someone who “loved to laugh” with everyone.

She had been widowed eight years earlier after 53 years of happy marriage to husband Derek.

Her children said she had “remained at the heart of our large family” in the following years and they would always miss her.

