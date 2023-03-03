A gang who drugged, robbed and killed a dad to steal Rolex watches they had seen on Instagram have been jailed.

Saul Murray, 33, was drugged with the sedative GHB, stabbed and left for dead at his home in Luton last February, after agreeing to meet a woman who had seen him posting pictures of the watches on social media.

Ikem Affia, 31, of Shore Place, Hackney, east London, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 25 years after being found guilty of murder and conspiracy to rob.

Three other defendants were found guilty of conspiracy to rob and manslaughter.

Luton Crown Court earlier heard how Mr Murray had posted images of himself wearing two Rolex watches on Instagram that were spotted by Surpreet Dhillon, 36.

She contacted him and the pair spoke over WhatsApp before Dhillon and Temidayo Awe, 21, went to meet Mr Murray at his flat.

Both women were convicted of manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery along with Cleon Brown, 29.

Dhillon, of Forest Gate in east London, was jailed for 10 years; Brown, of Hackney, was jailed for 11 years; and Awe, of Gillingham in Kent, was jailed for seven years at Luton Crown Court.

In a tribute after his death, Mr Murray's family said he was a "beautiful soul" and a "loving father" who was "hard working".

CCTV footage taken outside Mr Murray’s flat on the night of his death showed the two women entering with their victim just before 11.40pm, Bedfordshire Police said.

One of the women propped open the communal door with a broom as the other left shortly before 2.30am.

She returned with the two men, Brown and Affia, and all four left together 20 minutes later, with one of the men seen on the footage clearly carrying a large knife, officers said.

Mr Murray was then seen running towards the door before losing consciousness and collapsing.

Emergency services found him dead just after 5am on February 27 and a post-mortem examination showed he had died after losing blood from a knife wound.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know