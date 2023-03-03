Play Brightcove video

Georgia Harrison's statement on the court steps was greeted with applause

Reality TV star Georgia Harrison said she was speaking up for "all the other victims" as her former boyfriend was jailed for sharing a sex tape.

Ms Harrison said she was happy and relieved that her ordeal was over and that Stephen Bear's 21-month sentence was a vindication of all she had been through.

He had earlier been found guilty of disclosing private sexual photographs and films of Ms Harrison with intent to cause distress and voyeurism.

She urged the victims of other offenders not to be put off from reporting them to police.

"The police and the courts take this matter very seriously," she said.

"I want to let all other victims of this crime know that I stand in solidarity with them and I have absolutely no regrets on waiving my anonymity.

"I hope that this puts anyone off committing this sort of crime and I hope that anyone else who has been a victim of it gets some sort of justice."

Ms Harrison thanked everyone for their support and was greeted with a round of applause as she finished speaking.

She was speaking outside outside Chelmsford Crown Court after Bear had been jailed for for putting a private sex tape of the pair on the internet.

Essex Police praised Ms Harrison's "immense bravery" and condemned Bear's behaviour as inexcusable.

Stephen Bear outside court before he was jailed for 21 months Credit: PA Images

Det Con Brian Sitch said “This young woman stood in a court room, in front of strangers and went over the most personal details of her private life.

"She had to sit her family down and explain to them that this video had been leaked. This was all because Stephen Bear thought he could secretly film his former partner and he thought he could get away with appalling crimes."

“Georgia has taken the silver lining from this huge cloud, that has been hanging over her for over two years and she now wants to help other victims. I can’t commend her enough for her bravery and her patience.”

Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match, waived her right to anonymity.

Georgia Harrison giving her statement outside Chelmsford Crown Court Credit: PA Images

Jane Gardner, deputy police, fire and crime commissioner and chair of the Southend, Essex and Thurrock Domestic Abuse Board, said: “Georgia has been extremely brave throughout this investigation and has trusted our Essex Police officers, who have done great work in handling the case.

"I cannot pretend to know how hard this must have been for her, but I know that we all care deeply about getting justice for her.

“This had been one of the highest-profile revenge porn convictions in the UK and I hope cases like this will not only deter people from committing this crime, but also help people come forward and report these offences.

Hannah von Dadelszen, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS East of England, said: “I want to commend Georgia Harrison for the bravery and determination she has shown throughout this case.

“By contrast, Stephen Bear showed a complete lack of remorse by never accepting responsibility for his abusive behaviour, even going so far as to place the blame on Ms Harrison."

Ms von Dadelszen said Ms Harrison's right to privacy had been taken away by Bear to make money in the "most egregious way".

She added: “Whether or not sex is consensual, it is a crime to share or threaten to share sexual images without consent to cause distress. This is a serious offence which has a lifelong impact on victims.

“We want to encourage victims to come forward, safe in the knowledge they will have lifelong anonymity and can have special measures put in place when appearing in court, like giving evidence from behind a screen.”

