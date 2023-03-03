A man who attacked his girlfriend and choked her until she lost consciousness has been jailed.

Piotr Kowalczyk, 25, became angry and violent on 16 December after his partner refused to have sex with him.

Peterborough Crown Court heard he grabbed the woman’s hair and strangled her with such force that she passed out. When she regained conciousness, Kowalczyk was slapping her.

The woman tried to run out of the room, but he grabbed her hair and dragged her to the kitchen, ripping out some hair.

Kowalczyk threatened her and continued the attack by punching, kicking and headbutting her.

Eventually the violence subsided, and the woman called police the following day when Kowalczyk had left her Peterborough flat.

Officers visited her home and found her covered in bruising. Kowalczyk, of no fixed address, was arrested but denied any offences.

However, he later pleaded guilty to charges including intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Kowalczyk was jailed for a year and six months and given a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim in any way.

DC Jake Owen, who investigated, said: “Under legislation that came in last year, domestic abusers who strangle their partners to control them or induce fear face up to five years in prison.

“Kowalczyk’s assault left his girlfriend incredibly frightened in her own home and no-one should ever be made to feel that way. Domestic abuse is never acceptable and there is no excuse."

