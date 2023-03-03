A baby badger who was found "frozen solid" by a dog walker is now being cared for by the RSPCA.

A dog walker had been out in the woods on 13 February when her dog spotted the cub on the ground.

After not being able to see a badger's den nearby she picked up the frozen cub and kept it warm inside her jacket.

The dog walker thought the cub was dead but when she went to check, she saw it slightly move its paw.

She called the RSPCA and inspector Dan Bradshaw attended and took the cub - thought to be less than two weeks old, to the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre, near King's Lynn in Norfolk.

He said: “The poor badger had been found lying on the ground in Chambers Farm Woods in Lincolnshire and it was lucky the dog found her as she probably wouldn’t have lasted much longer.

“We are really grateful to the lady for all her effort in helping this poor cub. When the cub had warmed up she was calling out for food.

"I rushed the cub to the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre - where they are doing their best to help her.”

RSPCA East Winch has asked other rehabilitation centres to try and find another orphan cub to join this one so they can be reared together Credit: RSPCA

Evangelos Achilleos, the centre manager, said: “The cub is probably less than two weeks old as she hadn’t even opened her eyes.

"We don’t know why the cub was found on her own.

"It could have been a number of reasons, but we are doing our best to give her a fighting chance.

“She is being fed with formula round the clock and we hope that she is strong enough to pull through.”

Badger cubs are typically born from the beginning of February to late April.

Cubs stay below ground and emerge from their sett at around eight to 10 weeks old.

However, they may continue to be dependent on their mother for some time afterwards.

