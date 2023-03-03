Disgraced reality TV star Stephen Bear has been jailed for sharing a video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on the website OnlyFans.

The 33-year-old, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, and Ms Harrison, 28, were recorded having sex on CCTV cameras in Bear's garden in Loughton, Essex in August 2020.

Ms Harrison said she did not know that they were being filmed and told Bear not to share footage when he showed it to her, but he went on to share it on WhatsApp and online.

Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match, has waived her right to anonymity.

Bear was sentenced to 21 months in jail at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Georgia Harrison said she was speaking up for "all the other victims" of sexual offenders as she addressed reporters outside court

Judge Christopher Morgan said Bear "wished to exploit the economic value of the recording" of Bear and Ms Harrison having sex.

"I'm sure that you recognised the enhanced economic value to you by having Georgia Harrison, a well-known reality TV and social media personality, in the video," he said.

"She would have been known and recognised by many people."

Stephen Bear outside court before he was jailed for 21 months Credit: PA Images

Judge Morgan said Ms Harrison had suffered “extensive humiliation and embarrassment” in terms of her emotional health and reputation, and that her future employment has been “seriously affected”.

He said she had “spoken with dignity and courage and it is hoped that through taking up the cause of others will bring some closure on these matters”.

He said the fact that Bear had ADHD and anxiety and depressive disorder in no way mitigated the offences.

After Bear was jailed, he raised a hand to wave from the secure dock, and said: "Have a good evening. Enjoy the weekend everyone."

Earlier as he arrived at court for the hearing, he told reporters that it "wasn't a fair trial".

He was dropped off a distance from the court and walked up the road with his fiancee Jessica Smith, before stopping for Ms Smith to apparently film a video of him speaking on her phone.

Wearing a black coat and dark sunglasses, Bear then posed for a selfie with a girl, asked if anyone else would like a selfie and began to sing Lady In Red when questioned by a reporter in a red coat.

He waved and made peace signs to reporters and photographers as he walked into the court building.

Georgia Harrison arriving at court in Chelmsford before Stephen Bear's sentencing Credit: PA Images

As part of his sentence, Bear was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register and will be subject to notification requirements for 10 years, and he was also made subject to a restraining order not to contact Georgia Harrison for five years.

Jacqueline Carey KC, prosecuting, had told an earlier trial that Ms Harrison and Bear had consensual sex at his home in Loughton, Essex, but Ms Harrison did not know they were being recorded.

Ms Harrison said that when Bear showed her the footage she told him "never to send" it to anyone and "made it plain how upset she would be if he did", the prosecutor said.

Bear claimed that he deleted the footage that day and had shared it with no-one other than Ms Harrison.

He had denied all the charges, but was found guilty in December by a jury of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress. He was also found guilty of voyeurism.

Ms Harrison said, in a statement released through police, that the "last two years have been absolute hell and this verdict will allow me to start to put the pain I have suffered in the past and start embracing the future".

Stephen Bear, pictured arriving at court during his trial in 2022. Credit: PA

