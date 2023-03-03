Police have made a third arrest in connection with the stabbing of a woman in her own home in January.

A murder inquiry was launched on 10 January after the body of Eliza Bibby was found with multiple stab wounds at Beechwood Road in Wisbech.

A man in his 20s from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday.

He has since been released on bail, with restrictions, to appear at Thorpe Wood police station on 2 June.

A 45-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of the murder was found dead at HMP Peterborough on 25 January.

The man, of no fixed abode, had been arrested and bailed on suspicion of murdering the 47-year-old but remanded in custody in connection with unrelated allegations.

A 42-year-old woman from Wisbech has also been arrested and bailed on suspicion of murder, but remanded in custody in connection with unrelated allegations.

At the time, detectives said they believed the stabbing had been a "targeted attack" with officers stepping up patrols in the area.

