A gang has been jailed for a total of 17 years after a vicious attack on a man who complained about a mobile phone he had bought.

Police said the attack last summer left the victim needing two six hour operations and with 52 staples in his head.

Metal bars, brooms and a brick were used during the assault in Bedford.

The court was told only the bravery of a witness who filmed the attack had brought Daniel Lazar, Ioan Nusica, Anna-Maria Spiridon and Raducu Marian Visan to justice.

The gang were summoned after the victim turned up at a woman's house to complain about a mobile phone he had bought.

Visan’s car and the victim’s van were involved in a collision when he arrived, while the group then smashed the victim’s windscreen.

The group then attacked him with brooms and metal bars as he attempted to fend them off.

Lazar then punched the victim in the face and knocked him down before throwing a brick at his head from close range

The four continued the assault, inflicting serious head and facial injuries.

Daniel Lazar was sentenced to eight years for his part in the attack Credit: Beds Police

Lazar, 36, of Hurst Grove, Bedford, was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

On Thursday, 23 February at Luton Crown Court, he was jailed for eight years for the GBH and three years for the violent disorder, which will be served at the same time.

Nusica, 39, of Houghton Road, Bedford; Spiridon, 39, of St Augustine’s Road, Bedford, and Visan, 30, of Ombersley Road, Bedford, were all found guilty of wounding without intent to cause GBH, as well as violent disorder.

All three were sentenced to three years in prison for both offences, which will be served at the same time.

One more woman is still to be sentenced over the incident.

PC Rebecca Crowley, from Bedfordshire Police CID, said: “This was a vicious attack which left the victim with serious injuries and needing extensive medical treatment.

“Throughout the investigation the suspects continuously tried to cover up their actions and make up different events.

“Thanks in particular to the brave witness who filmed the incident and attempted to reason with the attackers. Their courage has played a crucial role in bringing these offenders to justice.”

