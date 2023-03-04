A missing teenager who was the subject of a large scale search in Ipswich has been found.The 13-year-old was last seen at 1.30am on Saturday, sparking a widespread search including the police helicopter, but has now returned home.

Police have thanked volunteers who joined in the search, and also members of the public and media for their help with the appeal.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said: “We are grateful to the public for their support, particularly to those who shared our appeal and who reported information and sightings."

