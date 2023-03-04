Fire crews tackle fierce blaze in barn

Firefighters have been tackling a fierce fire in a barn overnight.

Crews were called to the barn at Rayne Road in Braintree just after 9.30pm on Friday.

They described the barn as being full of hay, which was burning fiercely and emitting clouds of smoke.

The fire service it had received dozens of calls reporting a lot of smoke in the local area.A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters remain at the scene ensuring that the fire is surrounded and burning safely.

"If you live nearby please be assured, we are at the scene and have the fire under control."

Fire crews had to stop the flames spreading to nearby buildings Credit: Essex Fire

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…