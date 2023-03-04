Neighbours have praised the swift action of fire crews after a blaze in a thatched home.

Hertfordshire Fire were called out to the house in the countryside near Walkern close to Stevenage just after 7.30pm.

Eight fire engines and several special vehicles were sent to the scene at Bassus Green on Friday evening as the major incident developed.

The fire service said everyone got out safely but the fire was not brought under control until after midnight.

Fire crews at the scene as the thatch still smoulders Credit: Herts Fire and Rescue

Commander Andy Hall said: "The first fire appliance on scene was faced with a well developed fire involving 90 per cent of the thatched roof.

"Crews worked extremely hard to undertake initial salvage operations which had to be stopped due to the collapse of part of the roof."

Part time firefighters were also called in to battle the blaze, which fire officers do not believe to be deliberate.

The house surrounded by charred thatch which had to be pulled from the burning roof Credit: Herts Fire and Rescue

Neighbour Liz Pryor tweeted: "The speed and efficiency of the @HertsFRSContol crews here last night was amazing. Thank you."

Hertfordshire Fire said there was significant damage to the roof and the house was being re-inspected with thermal imaging cameras this morning to make sure no fire was lingering in the property.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…