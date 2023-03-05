A man who carried out an unprovoked attack on a stranger outside a Home Foods shop has been jailed.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was left with memory loss and a broken thumb after he was knocked unconscious in the attack in Chelmsford.

He had been walking past the shop in Duke Street on November 15 when he was punched in the head from behind by Darryl Bright, 38.

When the victim came round he could not remember what had happened, and thought he must have just fallen.

But his wife returned to the scene after taking him to hospital and footage of the attack was discovered on the Home Foods CCTV.

Bright, of Ben Wilson Link in Chelmsford, was identified in the pictures and admitted GBH without intent at crown court.

Investigating officer PC Connor Kerrell said: “Darryl Bright carried out a horrific, unprovoked attack.

“The consequences of this assault have been significant for the victim who has been left with memory loss.

“I want to pay tribute to his courage and the tenacity of his wife who identified he had been assaulted."

Bright was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

