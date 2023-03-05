A grenade discovered by someone fishing in the river at Bedford has been safely dealt with by bomb disposal teams.

Bedfordshire Police said a controlled explosion had taken place in Russell Park.

The grenade was discovered by someone fishing in the river just before 5pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and a number of road closures were put in place as a precaution while police urged the public to stay away from the area.Bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled detonation of the grenade and roads have been reopened.

Police had cordoned off The Embankment, together with Rothsay Road, which was closed between Castle Road and the riverside.

They thanked the public for their patience while they dealt with the situation.

