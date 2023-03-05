Detectives have urged people to be wary of bogus road and electrical works which could indicate drugs gangs are at work.

It comes after police discovered the pavement had been dug up outside a cannabis factory in Bedford to redirect the mains electricity supply.

Officers said the electricity had been redirected via an extension cable which would have caused power cuts for others living in the street.

The cannabis operation in Barkers Lane was described as "sophisticated" with 235 plants with a street value of up to £175,000 discovered last week.

Det Insp Ian Holden said: “These are ruthless criminal networks behind these cannabis operations – which pose all manner of danger to our communities.

“I have no doubt that the work to set this up would have caused power cuts to neighbouring properties, while even more properties had to have their power shut off for the repair work."

Det Insp Holden said the unauthorised electricity work was unsafe, and could have caused a fire.

“People need to be alert to these risks. If you see someone digging up a road, tampering with mains electricity and have your suspicions, I would urge you to contact police.”

Police said UK Power Networks use clearly signed vans and would have a permit number displayed on barriers for people to query any ongoing work.

Their engineers also have ID badges which have their name, ID number and photograph on.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…