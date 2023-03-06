A driver who caused a crash that left a woman in her 60s with permanent brain damage and her mother needing a leg amputation has been jailed.

Tashalee Woodhall-Murray gave a fake name and address to police after she crashed a black Mercedes on the A361 Ashby Road in Daventry in July 2020.

Woodhall-Murray, who had her children in the back seats of the car, was seen drifting over to the opposite side of the carriageway several times before she crashed into a silver Hyundai that was travelling in the other direction.

A mother and daughter were travelling in the Hyundai and both suffered catastrophic injuries.

The daughter, a woman in her 60s named Sarah, now has diminished brain function as a result of the severe head injury she suffered, while her 88-year-old mother had to have her lower right leg amputated as well as suffering fractures to her ankle, toes, pelvis, ribs and arms.

At Northampton Crown Court, Sarah's sister read out an impact statement, describing her close relationship with her sister, who loved music and gardening and spending time with her children and said: "There are no longer hourlong sisterly chats putting the world to rights.

"Now she is agitated, confused, sad most of the time.

"She doesn’t really know or understand what has happened to her. Our conversations are short and difficult, just occasionally beautiful as I catch a glimpse of her."

Northampton Crown Court heard that Woodhall-Murray had told police her name was Marilyn Thomas, and that she was a 47-year-old woman from Staverton, when she was questioned at the scene of the crash on 19 July.

Later, Northamptonshire Police established that was not the case and that she had in fact been driving without a licence.

Woodhall-Murray, who is actually 43 and lives in Enfield, was charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of perverting the course of justice.

After pleading guilty to all three offences at Northampton Crown Court at an earlier hearing this January, she was sentenced at the same court last week to two years in prison.

Det Con Ady Tredwell said: "I know that no sentence in this world will ever make up for what has happened and the sister of the woman in her 60s read out an extremely emotive statement about her mother and sister which revealed just how deeply this has affected her and the family.

"I have no words for Tashalee Woodhall-Murray except to say that I truly hope she realises the utter devastation, desolation and pain she has caused.

"She will have to live with her actions forever."

He thanked the victim's family for their "class and dignity".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…