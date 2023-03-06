Play Brightcove video

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a house in Bedfordshire.

Matthew Waddell, 34, was charged with murdering 38-year-old Sarah Albone on Friday.

Waddell, who lives in Winston Crescent in Biggleswade, has been remanded into custody after appearing at Luton Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Ms Albone's body was found in a property in Winston Crescent on 25 February.

Forensic officers searched the house after Ms Albone's body was found. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

She had not been seen since Christmas but was only reported missing in the week before her body was discovered.

Family members told officers it had been weeks since they had last had contact with the mother of three, said Bedfordshire Police.

The force released a photograph of the 39-year-old "in the hope it may piece together her last known movements".

Flowers and tributes have been left at the front door of where she was found by well-wishers.

Forensic tents cover the rear of the property in Biggleswade Credit: ITV News Anglia

