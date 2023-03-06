A man who raped and beat a woman has been jailed.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that 32-year-old James MacKenzie stripped his victim of her clothing and took photographs of her naked before he raped and beat her.

MacKenzie, from Kelsale, in east Suffolk, attacked his victim in Ipswich in December 2018.

He was handed a nine-year sentence, and will serve two-thirds of it in jail and the rest on licence.

He has also been issued with an indefinite restraining order and a lifetime order on the sex offenders register.

Investigating officer Det Con Kerry Bradley said: "I’d like to pay tribute to the victim’s strength and courage over a four-year period – she remained engaged during the whole investigative and judicial process.

"While this was not easy, her evidence undoubtedly helped secure this conviction."

