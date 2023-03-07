A drinker has been convicted of attempted murder after slashing a bouncer's neck with a razor blade outside a nightclub.

Geoffrey Ryan, 53, threw a drink on the security staff, flicked a cigarette at them and shouted racist abuse before slashing his victim's neck causing a near fatal wound.

Ryan had been drinking in The Lounge, in Braintree's Market Square, on 9 September 2022 from 4pm, said Essex Police.

Bar staff said he eventually started causing trouble with other customers and at about 9pm, Ryan confronted two bouncers who had just turned up for their shift.

Around half an hour later, a group of women told staff that Ryan had been harassing them, too.

When the security guards approached him, he threw a drink over them and tried to assault them, shouting racist abuse at them.

Despite being told to leave, Ryan continued to hurl abuse at staff and flicked a cigarette at them before threatening to kill them and leaving the area.

Around 11.30pm, he returned to The Lounge armed with a razor blade.

He slashed one of the security guard's neck, causing a serious wound that required immediate emergency medical care.

Members of the public grabbed Ryan and detained him until police arrived and arrested him, finding the blade in a nearby bush.

Ryan, of Brick Kiln Way, Braintree, was charged with attempted murder and racially aggravated harassment. He offered a plea to the lesser offence of grievous bodily harm with intent, which was rejected by detectives and the Crown Prosecution Service, who felt there was clear intent to kill in Ryan’s actions. He denied the charges but was found guilty after a week-long trial at Chelmsford Crown Court. Det Insp Lydia George, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "It is no exaggeration to say that this incident could very easily have been a murder investigation.

"Ryan showed clear intent to kill; there is no doubt this was attempted murder. It is only thanks to the work of officers and medics at the scene that the victim’s life was saved. The wound was millimetres from being fatal.

"Ryan is clearly a dangerous individual who has now been served justice and will no doubt receive a long custodial sentence when sentenced in April."

