A man accused of murdering a mum-of-three could not appear in court because a prison lift was not working.

Matthew Waddell, 34, should have been on a video link from Bedford prison to St Albans Crown Court but was unable to be transported to the prison's video room due to a broken lift.

Prosecutor Nigel Osborne told Judge Richard Foster: “I understand there is difficulty getting him to court.”

Waddell is on crutches and was unable to be transported up the stairs.

His barrister, Naeem Mian KC, said he was happy for the preliminary hearing to go ahead in his absence.

Judge Foster said a plea hearing would take place on 24 April.

A date for a three-week trial at Luton Crown Court was set for 21 August.

Forensic tents cover the rear of the property in Biggleswade Credit: ITV News Anglia

Waddell is accused of murdering Ms Albone, 38, who was found dead in her home in Winston Crescent in Biggleswade on 25 February.

She had not been seen since before Christmas but was only reported missing on 221 February - just a few days before her body was found.

Judge Foster remanded Waddell, whose address was also Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, in custody.

