The M25 in Essex anti-clockwise has reopened after two lorries crashed, spilling fuel across the road.

It happened at junction 28 in Brentwood and National Highways East said that a "complex and protracted" recovery operation would be ongoing throughout the afternoon.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.

The motorway was closed for several hours after the incident at 11.20am.

Traffic diversions were in place, leaving drivers facing delays of around an hour.

National Highways officials are still advising that anyone wanting to travel on the M25 anti-clockwise to allow at least 40 minutes of extra travel time for their journey.

