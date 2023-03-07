The RSPCA has warned of an alarming rise in the number of catapult attacks on birds, squirrels and other wildlife.

Weapons including catapults, airguns and even crossbows are being used, says the charity, which says more cases are being reported from across the country.

"We don't really know why, but it's pretty dreadful to have to deal with," the RSPCA's national wildlife lead Geoff Edmond told ITV News.

"People are specifically targeting wildlife, presumably just for fun. It's really worrying," he added.

"We're seeing wildlife - things like, hedgehogs, birds, water fowl - just being intentionally and deliberately targeted and it's wrong."

There were 784 cases of intentional cruelty to wildlife reported to the RSPCA across England and Wales in 2022.

"There are so many problems with air rifles," said Mr Edmond. "[It's] not just injuring, it can result in death, and we're seeing hedgehogs kicked. It really is cruelty."

He described them as "deliberate attacks on wildlife, causing suffering, causing injury".

A round projectile from a catapult lodged in a swan's beak, Peterborough. Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA said cruelty towards wildlife was happening every day.

The animal charity warns reported cases could be just the tip of the iceberg as many attacks are not seen, or if they are, they are not reported.

"We have to work with the police and other agencies to really talk about this and discuss it, realise there is a problem and urge members of the public to report incidents to us," Mr Edmond added.

In Yorkshire, a man was given a 32-week suspended prison sentencing for throwing an endangered Herring gull against a brick wall in an attack captured on CCTV.

"The footage of the incident is sickening, and it's almost beyond belief that someone could behave in this way," PC Lee Holmes from North Yorkshire Police's rural taskforce said.

Play Brightcove video

Warning: Some viewers may find the footage above distressing

"Although some may see herring gulls as pests, they are sadly a species in decline, and nothing can justify cruelty towards them."

In 2021 tougher sentencing for animal cruelty came into force under the Animal Welfare Act.

The maximum jail term for cruelty to any animal was raised from six months to five years. This harsher sentencing can be applied to wildlife cruelty too.

Courts now have the power to enforce these tougher penalties for the severest animal cruelty crimes, while unlimited fines and orders banning people from keeping animals can also be applied.

Under law, animal cruelty includes causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, mutilation, docking the tail of a dog except where permitted and poisoning an animal.

An RSPCA image of a fox recovering after being poisoned. Credit: RSPCA

How to report cruelty to wildlife

To report an incident ring the RSPCA's cruelty line on 0300 1234 999

Or go the the RSPCA website for information on how to help for either sick or injured wildlife.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...