The family of a 17-year-old who was killed in a car crash have paid tribute to him, saying he "inspired love, kindness and respect to all".

Charles Bennington died on February 28 after his Isuzu Trooper hit a tree in Pedham Road in the village of Hemblington in Norfolk.

He was found dead at the scene, but police do not know how long he had been there when he was found, saying the crash could have been any time between 8.45pm on Tuesday, February 28 and 8am on Wednesday March 1.

His family said: "Charles was the most treasured gift of a child. He brought us love, joy and amazement.

"Although only 17, he inspired love, kindness and respect to all, living life to the full.

"Charles loved working for HG Wells Intervention Oil Services, undertaking his apprenticeship role with a real zest of inspiration and achievement.

"He was a dear friend to many and loved by all who knew him. Charles will be very sadly missed but always remembered with love and fun."

