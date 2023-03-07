Your pictures after snow falls in parts of Anglia region
Many across the Anglia region woke on Tuesday morning to see a dusting of snow in their gardens and on the roads.
A yellow weather warning is in place for places including Central Bedfordshire, Essex, Hertfordshire and Luton as the cold weather continues throughout the day and over night.
The warning will remain in place until Thursday, as residual ice may cause issues on the roads.
In the village of Thorndon in Suffolk, Paul Goode took this photograph at around 6am.
Meanwhile, in Santon Downham, Kim Newman took this photograph of her front garden.
In Roydon, near Diss, in Norfolk a threadbare blanket of snow covered the ground, as captured by Julia Brook at 6.20am.
And just north of Ipswich, @yewtreesheep on Twitter snapped this early morning image of snow on the trees.
There was some snow in Bedfordshire too.
Emma Jones took this photograph of her garden, decorated with snowflakes this morning in Dunstable.
And Heather Robinson's garden in Suffolk was covered too.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…