Many across the Anglia region woke on Tuesday morning to see a dusting of snow in their gardens and on the roads.

A yellow weather warning is in place for places including Central Bedfordshire, Essex, Hertfordshire and Luton as the cold weather continues throughout the day and over night.

The warning will remain in place until Thursday, as residual ice may cause issues on the roads.

In the village of Thorndon in Suffolk, Paul Goode took this photograph at around 6am.

Snow in Thorndon in Suffolk Credit: Paul Goode

Meanwhile, in Santon Downham, Kim Newman took this photograph of her front garden.

Snow in Santon Downham in West Suffolk. Credit: Kim Newman

In Roydon, near Diss, in Norfolk a threadbare blanket of snow covered the ground, as captured by Julia Brook at 6.20am.

Snow in Roydon near Diss in Norfolk Credit: Julia Brook

And just north of Ipswich, @yewtreesheep on Twitter snapped this early morning image of snow on the trees.

Snow just north of Ipswich in Suffolk Credit: @yewtreesheep/Twitter

There was some snow in Bedfordshire too.

Emma Jones took this photograph of her garden, decorated with snowflakes this morning in Dunstable.

Snow in Dunstable, Bedfordshire Credit: Emma Jones

And Heather Robinson's garden in Suffolk was covered too.

Heather Robinson's garden this morning in Suffolk Credit: Heather Robinson

