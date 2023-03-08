A 700-year-old Grade I-listed building has been declared an "urgent health and safety risk" after official warned it was at risk of collapse.

The former friary St Andrew’s Hall and neighbouring Blackfriars’ Hall in Norwich will have to close within two years, unless urgent repairs are carried out, they say.

In a report, inspectors say the walls and roof of the properties could face “complete failure”, while the stained glass windows are also at immediate risk.

They have been categorised as an urgent health and safety risk, amid fears they could fall out and cause injuries.

Outside areas near the windows, on St Andrew’s Hall Plain, have been cordoned off, while a wall in the Chapter House – part of the complex – is also considered in urgent need of repair.

The sites – now known collectively as the Halls – are owned and operated by Norwich City Council.

It is now facing a bill of almost £2m to carry out the required repair work.

The medieval halls – a Grade I listed monument – were built as a friary in the 14th century.

They are now used for private and public events, including boxing, classical music concerts and the Norwich beer festival.

St Andrews Hall in Norwich is a concert venue and home to an annual beer festival. Credit: LDRS

St Andrew’s is one of the largest indoor venues in the city, with a seating capacity of 900.

In the past, it has hosted readings by Charles Dickens and performances by 19th-century opera singer Jenny Lind.

A report to councillors said: “If these works are not completed within the next 12 to 24 months, it is possible that it will lead to a complete failure of external walls and roof, which in turn will lead to the closure of the buildings.

“Areas around these windows, including a section of St George’s Street, have been cordoned off and at the time of writing, protection is being installed directly in front of the windows to mitigate these risks until the works can be completed.”

Norwich City Council is looking to approve £1.848m of repairs over the next two years, on top of £950,000 already agreed for the building.

The issues have also put at risk a £3.7m project to upgrade the Halls, which is being funded as part of the government’s Town Deal Scheme.

The cash was intended to make the site a major entertainment venue for the city, with a new high-quality audio equipment, additional lighting, and improved accessibility.

If the necessary fixes are not sorted the Town Deal project will become “undeliverable” because the funding must be spent and works completed by 31 March 2025.

Lucy Galvin, the leader of the Green group at City Hall, said: “It’s very, very concerning that these issues have been identified. It’s important that the council maintains its stock and that these repairs will be carried out and the buildings made safe.

“These are jewels in the crown of the city, it’s an amazing building for the council to own and it is imperative that it is maintained adequately.”

Funding for the repair work is going before the cabinet on Wednesday and will need the agreement of the full council in the coming weeks.

THE HALLS: A HISTORY

The Halls were originally constructed by the Friars Penitential in the early 1300s before being taken over by the Dominicans, or Black Friars.

Parts of the Halls have been rebuilt over the years, with extensive works in the 14th and 15th centuries.

Historic England describes the buildings as “the most complete surviving medieval friary in England and one of only 15 friaries to retain significant upstanding remains”.

During the Reformation in the 1500s, the building was taken over by the city for civic events, with the first mayor’s feast held there in 1544.

Following that it was used for guild meetings, as an assize court and corn exchange, while the Earl of Warwick stabled his horses there when he came to crush Kett’s rebellion in 1549.

From 1712 to 1859 part of the cloister served as a workhouse and in 1716 the south porch was used as England’s first public lending library.

