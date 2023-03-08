Play Brightcove video

Watch Victoria Lampard's report for ITV News Anglia

Parents angry at a lack of Special Educational Needs (SEN) provision protested outside a council's headquarters - telling bosses they feel their children's futures are going "down the drain".

Some of the families at the demonstration outside Suffolk County Council have been fighting for years just to get their child an education plan or a place at a school that can help them.

They came face to face with the councillors they believe have let them down on Tuesday.

Kathryn Croton, a parent of a child with SEN, said: "Parents on the ground have seen no improvements. They keep saying they're seeing improvements, but we don't see any. In fact, it's getting worse." Gemma Aldis's six-year-old daughter is in a mainstream school waiting for an alternative place.

She said said: "She's going to stay there in reception with all the children who are exceeding her.

"Her future is just going down the drain."

Gemma Aldis said her child was not getting the support she needed in a mainstream school. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In 2021, Suffolk County Council admitted it has been letting children with special educational needs and disabilities down after a damning independent report into its services.

The report was written by a team from Lincolnshire, including Lincolnshire County Council and parent carer network, following a review of some SEND services commissioned by Suffolk County Council in June.

It found the council was "overwhelmed with requests for specialist provision" and that demand far outstripped supply.

Families were too often not allocated a case-worker and that communication was poor, meaning the process of accessing services was frustrating and confusing for families and led to children not getting the support they needed.

Libby Bell Credit: ITV Anglia

Thirteen-year-old Libby Bell, who has Tourette's syndrome, spoke directly to those making decisions at Suffolk County Council when they came out of their offices.

She told them: "It makes me feel really bad... Like I'm the problem, even though I know I'm not."

Last week an exclusive survey by ITV News Anglia highlighted failings in the system with widespread discontent among families who have children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Many of them have been trying to teach their children at home until an alternative solution is found.

The council has admitted there have not been enough improvements to reach everybody yet.

Ros Somerville, assistant director of inclusion at Suffolk County Council, said: "We are seeing improvements in communication both across schools, between schools with the local authority working with schools to support them to better meet children's needs, as well as increasing the number of specialist school places across the system.

"We've got our capital [investment] programmes, which are quite long-term, as well as some more immediate plans to address the situation here and now, and for September next year."

The families protesting said that immediate improvements were needed.

Parent Toni Wasag said: "We're aware that Suffolk County Council are doing things to change things since the Lincolnshire review but that isn't being felt by parents."

