Firefighters have rescued a nine-month old puppy after he got stuck behind a shed in Suffolk.

A miniature Schnauzer named Todd got trapped after adventuring down a small gap behind the garden shed in Hadleigh.

His worried owners called Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service after their own attempts to get get him out failed.

Firefighters rescuing the trapped puppy in Hadleigh Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Crews arrived at 11.45am on Wednesday.

Once there, the firefighters lifted the shed and moved it across, giving room for Todd to run back to his owner.

He was safely reunited with them by 12.30pm.

