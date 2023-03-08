A killer who claimed to be protecting his child's mother has been found guilty of murder.

Frederico Saurini stabbed Kameron Campbell to death, inflicting upon him a 20cm knife wound that passed all the way through his body, after getting involved in the argument.

Mr Campbell, 26, collapsed in the street following the attack at an address in Palgrave Road in Bedford on 20 August last year, and was later pronounced dead.

At Luton Crown Court, 51-year-old Saurini, of Palgrave Road, was convicted of murder after a four-week trial.

The court heard that Saurini was watching television in another room as Mr Campbell got involved in an argument with a woman at the property, which then escalated and moved outside.

Saurini then armed himself with a 21cm hunting knife before lunging at Mr Campbell with such force that the blade penetrated Mr Campbell’s chest and emerged from his back, said Bedfordshire Police.

Mr Campbell was able to flee the property while pushing his bike but then collapsed in the street, where he was found by a member of the public who called 999.

Kameron Campell died shortly after being found injured by a member of the public. Credit: Family photo/Bedfordshire Police

A post-mortem examination revealed that Mr Campbell had suffered a fatal stab wound to the left side of his chest.

Saurini, who was supported by an Italian translator during the trial, was convicted on Wednesday and will be sentenced on 14 April at the Old Bailey.

Det Insp Richard Stott from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a truly tragic incident in which a young man senselessly lost his life.

“While Saurini remained in another room watching television, there was ample time for him to do the right thing and call the police, allowing them to defuse the situation and ensure the safety of all those in the property.

The scene in Palgrave Road in Bedford, where Kameron Campbell collapsed on 20 August. Credit: ITV News Anglia

“Instead, he passively waited, the situation escalated, and in that space of time he made the conscious decision to arm himself with a lethal weapon and use it with such force that Mr Campbell was left with a fatal injury.

“I welcome today’s conviction as a level of closure for Mr Campbell’s loved ones.

“Choosing to carry and use knives can have extreme and devastating consequences. Police will always look to take action against those who illegally carry and use knives to prevent further tragedies like this from happening.”

