A man has denied the murder of a 59-year-old after human remains were found in a pond on New Year’s Eve.

Lee Clarke, of Wedhey, Harlow, Essex, is charged with killing Phillip Lewis between 11 November and 31 December 2022.

The 55-year-old defendant spoke only to confirm his identity and to enter his plea of not guilty during a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday.

Essex Police said Mr Lewis was also known as “Scottish Phil”.

The body of Phillip Lewis was found in Oakwood Pond in Harlow on New Year's Eve. Credit: Essex Police

The force said the remains were found in Oakwood Pond in Harlow and were likely to have been there for “weeks”.

Judge Christopher Morgan set a trial date of August 21 with a time estimate of up to three weeks.

