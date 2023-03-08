A retired priest who sexually abused a girl over a three-year period in the 1980s has been jailed for six years and six months.

Dennis Finbow, who had worked in Dogsthorpe in Peterborough, was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault following an earlier trial at Huntingdon Crown Court, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The 74-year-old, now of Bealings Road, Martlesham, Suffolk, had asked the girl to take her clothes off and touched her inappropriately, the force said.

Finbow was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday to six years and six months in prison, added police.

Det Con Annette Renwick said afterwards: “I am pleased Finbow has finally faced justice.

“He subjected the victim to shocking sexual abuse which can leave serious lifelong psychological scars.

“His role was that of a person in a position of trust, a person that many parishioners admired but who also trusted him with their children.

“That trust he abused.

“The victim showed immense bravery to not only come forward, but also to support us with a prosecution and give evidence in court, which takes a huge amount of strength and courage.”

