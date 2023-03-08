A new cancer drug which fights one of the biggest killers of children has been made possible thanks to a five-year-old girl who battled the disease.

Sophie Taylor was just five years old when she died from bone cancer. Her parents donated the tumour to medical research in the hope it might provide a cure for the disease which claimed their daughter's life.

That research has led to a new drug that potentially works against all main types of primary bone cancer and has been described by the scientists who developed it as "the most important drug discovery in the field" for nearly half a century.

Sophie, from Norwich, was diagnosed with bone cancer in January 2018, but despite the cancer spreading, she continued to encourage others.

She gained a legion of supporters - including former Norwich City footballer James Maddison who she described as her best friend.

But a year later Sophie died when the cancer reached her lungs.

Speaking in 2020, her father Alex said: "Obviously, we can't do anything to help Sophie and save her now, but if her legacy goes on to help and save others, I think that is the best that we can do, and if Sophie is looking down she would be proud to know that she was a huge part of that."

The researchers said the findings, published in the Journal of Bone Oncology, showed the drug can increase survival rates by 50% without the need for surgery or chemotherapy.

The death of a childhood friend led Dr Darrell Green into a career in medical science. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Lead researcher Dr Darrell Green said: "Primary bone cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the bones.

"It's the third most common solid childhood cancer, after brain and kidney, with around 52,000 new cases every year worldwide.

"It can rapidly spread to other parts of the body, and this is the most problematic aspect of this type of cancer. Once the cancer has spread, it becomes very difficult to treat with curative intent."

He added: "This breakthrough is really important because bone cancer treatment hasn'tchanged for more than 45 years."

At present, the treatment for bone cancers is chemotherapy and limb amputation,which has a 42% chance of survival.

Dr Green said he was inspired to study childhood bone cancer after his best friend died from the disease as a teenager.

He said: "I wanted to understand the underlying biology of cancer spread so that we can intervene at the clinical level and develop new treatments so that patients won't have to go through the things my friend Ben went through."

The researchers said the drug was undergoing toxicology assessment, after which the team would approach the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) for approval to start a human clinical trial.

The research, funded by Sir William Coxen Trust and the cancer charity Big C, also included scientists from the University of Sheffield, Newcastle University, the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Birmingham, and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.