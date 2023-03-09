A burglar who left his birth certificate and prison ID cards at the scene of his crimes has been jailed.

Police said homeless Terry Lewis picked on churches, charity shops and other businesses as he went on a three-month burglary spree across Cambridge.

But the 46-year-old addict, who often left the scene without actually stealing anything, managed to make life easier for police by leaving a trail of clues behind.

They said these included his birth certificate, DNA, footprints, prison ID cards and plenty of CCTV images.

Between August and October last year, Lewis broke into a tanning shop in Chesterton High Street, an industrial unit in Orwell Furlong, St Giles Church in Castle Street and the RSPCA charity shop in Burleigh Street.

He managed to take a church collection box and £25. He also attempted to break into the British Heart Foundation in East Road.

In September, Lewis stole £330 in cash and approximately £5,000 in jewellery from North London Hospice in High Street, Barnet.

Lewis, of no fixed address, appeared at Huntingdon Law Courts where he was sentenced to a year in prison after admitting five counts of burglary and one attempted burglary.

He also admitted a further nine burglaries which were taken into consideration.

PC Ryan Parker said: “Lewis is a prolific, opportunist burglar stealing to support his addiction whilst living homeless in the city.

"We hope the sentence provides some respite to businesses in the city affected by his offending.”

