A father who committed a "harrowing and brutal" attack against a man who had moved in with his ex-wife has been found guilty of murder.

Wayne Peckham, 48, was joined by his son Riley, 23, in the attack on Matthew Rodwell, who was in a relationship with Wayne's ex-wife and Riley's mother.

The sound of the fatal assault in Norfolk was captured in a desperate 999 call from Mr Rodwell who was trying to hide from his attackers.

Det Insp Chris Burgess said: "In this call, we hear the final frightening moments of Matthew’s life - a life taken by the actions of two men overcome with jealousy and rage, acting like a pack of animals."

The Peckhams had denied murdering Mr Rodwell, 39, in Downham Market but were both convicted by a jury at Norwich Crown Court.

The court heard the "brutal" attack happened at Wayne Peckham's ex-partner’s home in Bulrush Close on 23 January last year.

The Peckhams removed doorbell cameras and CCTV before forcing their way into the house.

Matthew Rodwell's last moments were caught on his desperate 999 call to Norfolk Police. Credit: Norfolk Police

Mr Rodwell hid upstairs while making the frantic 999 call to police.

He was urging police to hurry before Riley Peckham is heard in the background shouting: "You are going to die."

Riley Reckham and Mr Rodwell fought while Wayne Peckham was restrained downstairs by his ex-partner.

Mr Rodwell ended up at the bottom of the stairs where Wayne Peckham then continued the attack as the victim lay unconscious.

Officers arrived to find a "chaotic and distressing scene" and, after handcuffing both defendants, they tried to give treatment to Mr Rodwell, who was fatally injured.

Riley Peckham ran from the address, and was found two hours later at a relative's address in Paradise Road where, still handcuffed, he was arrested.

Both Peckhams were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to King's Lynn police investigation centre for questioning.

Inquiries by the Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team revealed that Mr Rodwell had been threatened several times by both Peckhams during his relationship.

Both Peckhams, of Manby Close, Hilgay, were convicted over an earlier assault against another man which happened in December 2021 in Downham Market.

Det Insp Burgess welcomed the convictions, adding: "This was a harrowing and brutal murder and I know some of the evidence given in court, especially the 999 call, has been difficult to listen to.

"I want to thank the family and friends of Matthew for their patience, support and bravery throughout this investigation."

Wayne and Riley Peckham will be sentenced on 13 April.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...