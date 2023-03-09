A man has been found guilty of murdering his ex-wife 45 years ago.

Aberdeen High Court heard Kit Harrisson, now 82, killed scientist Brenda Page in 1978 after becoming jealous of her work with an escort agency.

Harrisson broke into her flat in Allan Street in Aberdeen on July 14 and beat her around the head with a blunt instrument, the court was told.

A neighbour found Dr Page covered in blood and lifeless in her flat after she failed to turn up to work.

Harrisson, of Aberdeen, also faced further charges of assault, breach of the peace and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The court heard Dr Page, who was originally from Ipswich, had been “terrified” of her former husband and that she had written a “chillingly prophetic” letter of a “death foretold” to her solicitor just a year before her death.

Jurors were told she had confided in friends and colleagues of her fears about Harrisson, saying he had threatened to kill her and could not bear the thought of her being with another man.

The court was told that the couple had met in Glasgow in 1970, whilst Brenda was studying for her PhD in Genetics at the University of Glasgow.

Harrisson had been working as a researcher in the Virus Research Institute, also in Glasgow. They married on May 6, 1972.

