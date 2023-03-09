Police investigating the murder of a man whose remains were found in water have revealed they have now searched five ponds in the area.

Detectives said the work, which had involved divers surveying reservoirs and ponds, was to continue gathering evidence in the case.

The body of Philip Lewis, 59, was found in Oakwood Pond near the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, on New Year's Eve.

Police also revealed they had arrested a second man last month on suspicion of murdering Mr Lewis.

Police said their inquiries in the Harlow area had been extensive since the discovery of the body on New Year's Eve Credit: Essex Police

Lee Clarke, 55, of Wedhey, Harlow, has already been charged with murder and is due to stand trial on 1 August.

On 22 February, a 33 year-old man from Harlow was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on bail.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested at the time on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. He has been released on bail until later this month.

Since the investigation launched, officers have followed hundreds of lines of inquiry including searches of Netteswell Pond in Harlow.

Over the last few weeks, specialist search officers have searched and surveyed five ponds and reservoirs in Harlow.

Det Supt Rob Kirby, head of major crime, said: “These continued efforts are all going towards our aim in finding out what happened to Phil and hopefully securing justice for his family, who have been suffering greatly these past couple of months.

“Residents in Harlow may have noticed police across various areas this week as we have carried out this work.

The body of Phillip Lewis was found in Oakwood Pond in Harlow on New Year's Eve. Credit: Essex Police

“We have a team working on this investigation and supporting Phil’s family through an extremely difficult time.

“It’s not too late to submit information and we’d ask anyone who hasn’t spoken to us but may be able to help, to contact us.”

Essex Police have also set up an information portal as a way for the public to get in touch.

