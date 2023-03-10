Two households on a crumbling coastline have fled their homes in fear after damaging high tides and strong winds.

Thursday night's hard-hitting weather in Hemsby in Norfolk is the second time the coastline has been under threat in less than two weeks.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has set up temporary accommodation and readied evacuation plans for those whose homes are at risk of falling into the sea.

ITV News Anglia understands that two homeowners were left with no choice but to flee their properties on Thursday.

Local lifeboat crews say they are concerned that the situation will get worse, as high tides and strong easterly winds are expected again on Friday morning.

Hemsby's coastline has been under threat from intense erosion in recent years. Credit: Dan Hurd, Hemsby Lifeboat

The council said building control experts were considering if and how quickly any properties might need to be demolished.

It said survey work would take place over the next two days.

The council said staff would remain on site during the "high tides risk period" and would look at how best to arrange storage for any household belongings that need removing.

A spokesperson also said granite rock could be placed in front of the dunes as a "short-term interim option" - pending any necessary planning permission - to help protect the dunes and the "main access road for 62 properties".

At the end of February, Hemsby's lifeboat ramp was swept away and the popular beach was closed. Erosion in recent weeks has meant three bungalows on The Marrams are standing precariously close to the edge of sand dunes.

Homes fell from the cliffs in 2018 and the beach has been closed since 25 February because of the recent erosion.

