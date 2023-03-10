A restaurant worker who was "obsessed" with his boss has been jailed for 25 years for brutally attempting to murder her partner.

Alexander Cornell, 27, lay in wait for his victim at a multi-storey car park in Bury St Edmunds last July before attacking him, leaving him with three stab wounds in his back and neck.

The court heard Cornell had stalked the victim’s 39-year-old partner, with whom he had worked for five years at a restaurant in the town.

He had had bought the woman presents, saved her photo as the background on his Apple watch and harassed her at her gym, said Suffolk Police.

She changed gyms three times and on each occasion Cornell turned up at the new one, despite her never telling him she had left or re-joined elsewhere.

The woman also repeatedly told Cornell that there was no chance of the two of them being in a relationship.

Cornell, of Britannia Road in Ipswich, was given a 20-year prison sentence with an extended licence period of five years.

The knife which Cornell used in his attack Credit: Suffolk Police

The sentence came after he was found guilty of attempted murder at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday 23 January 2023 following a trial lasting six days.

Officers called to the Parkway multi-storey car park on 4 July discovered the victim with three stab wounds - the largest was about three inches long and caused muscle damage.

Cornell was arrested later the same day and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning where he was charged.

Cornell pleaded not guilty to attempted murder but pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to wounding with intent and having a blade in a public place.

During the sentencing Judge Levett praised the police and investigative work completed by the officers.

Det Con Guy Mitchell said: “To see Cornell behind bars for a significant length of time is extremely satisfying as it is very fortunate that the injuries sustained were not ultimately fatal.

He added it was "an extremely nasty, violent and pre-meditated attack".

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...